Concorde Financial Corp Buys 2,202 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Concorde Financial Corp raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Black Stone Minerals makes up 4.2% of Concorde Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,601,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,377,000 after buying an additional 245,009 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Black Stone Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.21). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 67.54% and a return on equity of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $83.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

