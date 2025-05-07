Concentric Capital Strategies LP Sells 7,284 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in HubSpot by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,693 shares in the company, valued at $43,015,800. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,562 shares of company stock valued at $18,401,757. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $777.44.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $633.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7,043.49, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $589.16 and a 200 day moving average of $665.32.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

