Eminence Capital LP Increases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,343 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.26% of Lennar worth $93,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,110,000 after acquiring an additional 589,553 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 26,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 167,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.87. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $98.42 and a one year high of $187.61.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LEN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $131.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

