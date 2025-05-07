CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 15,843 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,843 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $11,503,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2,391.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 142,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136,736 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 947,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,498,000 after purchasing an additional 54,070 shares in the last quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $1,800,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 27,223 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PAUG opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

