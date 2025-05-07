CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 44,591 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,591 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.