Colonial Trust Co SC Acquires 8,470 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,638,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Truist Financial by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 61,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 61.36%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.