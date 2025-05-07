EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after buying an additional 19,397,896 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $190.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

