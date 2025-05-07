Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Increased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 460,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $128,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $252.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

