iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,670 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 481.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,163,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.59 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,762.27 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2592 per share. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

