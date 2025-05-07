EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 51,301 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,301 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,424,795,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $513.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $506.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

