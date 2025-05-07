EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,506 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $35,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 11,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.18, for a total value of $2,041,607.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,415. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $12,907,361 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.4 %

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Salesforce stock opened at $273.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.43. The company has a market capitalization of $263.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 26.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.56.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

