Collar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,615 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Collar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,801.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27,180.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,650,000 after buying an additional 1,202,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $685,700.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,601.90. This trade represents a 41.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 32,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $5,477,824.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,563,262.73. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,105 shares of company stock worth $6,722,463. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXST shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NXST stock opened at $154.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.66 and a one year high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.22 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

