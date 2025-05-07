Colonial Trust Co SC Purchases 4,616 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average is $61.76. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

