Colonial Trust Co SC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $383.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.00. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.88.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

