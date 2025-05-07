RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) is Column Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Column Group LLC cut its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,328,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352,008 shares during the quarter. RAPT Therapeutics makes up about 3.8% of Column Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Column Group LLC’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 994.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 298.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 277.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 29,195 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $107.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.69). On average, sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

