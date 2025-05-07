Colonial Trust Co SC Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,231 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $213.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.04 and its 200 day moving average is $259.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BNP Paribas raised FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

