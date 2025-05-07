Colonial Trust Co SC Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,326 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Colonial Trust Co SC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 38,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,533,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 210,165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,314,000 after acquiring an additional 38,107 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 22,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $650.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $652.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price target (down previously from $635.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.86.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $395.21 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $393.11 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.