Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE Invests $201,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,357 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $743,681,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 752.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 73,590 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 102,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 855,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

