Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $4.61 Million Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,000. EOG Resources comprises about 2.2% of Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,919,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,628,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,230,014,000 after acquiring an additional 781,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,541,282,000 after purchasing an additional 234,067 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,719,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $701,036,000 after purchasing an additional 159,216 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,686,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $696,990,000 after purchasing an additional 365,115 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.95.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

EOG opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

