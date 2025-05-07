Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,186 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $188.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.97 and a 200-day moving average of $184.71. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $208.39.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $18,252,574.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 321,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,704.62. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 227,414 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $39,281,220.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,854,038.83. The trade was a 41.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,188 shares of company stock valued at $74,074,795. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.50 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.06.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

