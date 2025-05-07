Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE Invests $598,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 40,868.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,161,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094,802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,153,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,337,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,860,000 after acquiring an additional 367,771 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,703,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,769,000 after acquiring an additional 329,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 12,397.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 243,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after acquiring an additional 241,757 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MGV stock opened at $123.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.69. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $133.82.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

