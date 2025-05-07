Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Cornerstone Financial Group LLC NE’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Timonier Family Office LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $725,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.3151 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

