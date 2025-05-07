Corton Capital Inc. Invests $330,000 in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Impinj by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 1.64. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $239.88.

Insider Activity at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.73 million. Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $823,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,975,627.28. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $263,427.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 71,886 shares in the company, valued at $7,103,055.66. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,857 shares of company stock worth $1,665,290 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

