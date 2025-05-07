Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,476 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $40,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $146.06 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $167.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.62.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

