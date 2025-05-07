Caption Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,239,000 after purchasing an additional 83,163 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
SOXX stock opened at $186.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.85 and its 200 day moving average is $208.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $267.24.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
