Centiva Capital LP Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 597.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 24.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,030.00 to $2,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,277.46.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $2,059.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,865.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1,978.33. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,229.29 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,517,016.70. This represents a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,135 shares of company stock worth $31,505,623. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

