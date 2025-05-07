Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $86.70.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,678.06. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

