Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

CSL stock opened at $386.77 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $311.41 and a one year high of $481.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

