Diligent Investors LLC Purchases 1,225 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $130.74 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.13 and its 200 day moving average is $151.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $179.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

