Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Purchases 1,700 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $101.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.06. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $164.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.07.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

