Bokf Na Reduces Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 159,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $475.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.55. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.