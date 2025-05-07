Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,692 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 25,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 381,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,485,000 after buying an additional 186,864 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,863.98. The trade was a 99.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $239,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,893,761.25. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,006. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $163.75 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average of $187.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

