Bokf Na Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 26.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 845,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,770,000 after buying an additional 178,450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,758,000 after acquiring an additional 97,741 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in 3M by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $138.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.42.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

