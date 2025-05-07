Deep Track Capital LP Acquires 1,203,148 Shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX)

Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) by 151.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203,148 shares during the quarter. Bicara Therapeutics accounts for 1.3% of Deep Track Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Deep Track Capital LP’s holdings in Bicara Therapeutics were worth $34,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,175,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 1,457.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after buying an additional 1,020,528 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,549,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 859.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 418,003 shares during the period.

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of BCAX stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bicara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCAX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.01 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.