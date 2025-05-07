Dunhill Financial LLC Sells 5,657 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Dunhill Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 49,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 58,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $58.71. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

