Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 326,839 shares during the period. Abercrombie & Fitch makes up 2.0% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 50,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $135.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $69.62 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $196.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.40. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 29.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.