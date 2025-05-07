Dean Capital Management Raises Stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,370 shares during the period. World Kinect makes up about 1.2% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned 0.17% of World Kinect worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WKC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in World Kinect in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WKC shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

World Kinect Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WKC opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. World Kinect Co. has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. World Kinect’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.33%.

Insider Transactions at World Kinect

In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $622,842.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,512,064.48. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

