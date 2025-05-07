J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Shares Bought by Divisadero Street Capital Management LP

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,592,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,545 shares during the period. J.Jill accounts for about 5.1% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned about 10.38% of J.Jill worth $43,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JILL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 11,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

J.Jill Stock Performance

NYSE:JILL opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. The company has a market cap of $232.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. J.Jill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $40.61.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. J.Jill had a return on equity of 71.30% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

J.Jill Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from J.Jill’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. J.Jill’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

About J.Jill

(Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.