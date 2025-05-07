Dorsal Capital Management LP Has $110.81 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Dorsal Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for about 2.6% of Dorsal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dorsal Capital Management LP owned about 0.52% of Restaurant Brands International worth $110,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE QSR opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.87.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,731.36. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $5,837,144.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,908,838.30. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,716 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,281. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

