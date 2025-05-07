Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Invests $8.50 Million in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 293,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,000. MarineMax accounts for about 1.0% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $1,316,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 51,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 83,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley raised MarineMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

MarineMax Stock Performance

NYSE HZO opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.68. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $631.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.