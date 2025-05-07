Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,000 shares during the quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,460,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 135,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 72,936 shares in the last quarter. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,970,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amer Sports from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.45.

Shares of AS opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

