Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 25,000 Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $251,509.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580,370 shares in the company, valued at $25,545,663. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 184,589 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $1,975,102.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,458,789.90. This represents a 15.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 916,182 shares of company stock worth $10,238,986. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

