El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Sold by Divisadero Street Capital Management LP

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP cut its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,782 shares during the quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 214,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

El Pollo Loco Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $119.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About El Pollo Loco

(Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.