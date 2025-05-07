Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Invests $4.52 Million in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 385,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.50% of Priority Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Priority Technology by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Priority Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Trading Down 8.9 %

PRTH stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $550.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PRTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen raised Priority Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

