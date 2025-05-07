Dean Capital Management Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3,508.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2,693.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,243,000 after buying an additional 56,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. This trade represents a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,615.43. The trade was a 9.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $467.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.89 and a twelve month high of $470.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $429.58 and a 200-day moving average of $416.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens upgraded Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.33.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

