Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $87.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.