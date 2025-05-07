Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) is Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 32,386.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,551,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540,818 shares during the period. Genius Sports accounts for 3.6% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $30,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,952,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,038,000 after buying an additional 1,610,078 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 7,923,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,029 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,026,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,477,000 after purchasing an additional 295,485 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $24,712,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,316,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,034,000 after purchasing an additional 294,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GENI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 target price on Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Genius Sports from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $143.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.31 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Genius Sports Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

