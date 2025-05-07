Dunhill Financial LLC Purchases 4,162 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 14,864.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

UL opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.85. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $52.49 and a one year high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.5151 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

