Dunhill Financial LLC Buys 50,671 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares during the period. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF accounts for 4.4% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTHI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

FTHI opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

