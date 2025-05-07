1,592,500 Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Bought by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,592,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 215.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 159,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCT stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58.

PureCycle Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.32). Sell-side analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 619,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,996,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,077,574 shares in the company, valued at $274,665,246.44. This represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

